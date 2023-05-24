SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders who frequently find themselves at the Whispering Creek Drive and Castles Gate Drive intersection may want to drive with caution as the city begins a nearly $500,000 project.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the repaving project will begin on June 19 and will include the replacement of storm and sanitary sewers, the addition of sub drains, and the replacement of the street and sidewalk paving.

The release states that the limits will be approximately 140 feet west and 40 feet east of the intersection, with limits also including 100 feet of Castles Gate Drive to the north.

The plan for the project is to divide the work into two stages allowing for access to Castles Gate Drive at any time during the construction.

The first stage of the project, which starts June 19, will begin on the east portion of the intersection, according to the release. Access to Castles Gate Drive will be west off Morningside Avenue and Whispering Creek Drive. Access to properties east of Castles Gate Drive will be from Morningside Avenue (Old Highway 141) to Glen Ellen Road.

The second stage will begin in mid-July, and crews will be working on the west portion of the intersection. Access to Castles Gate Drive and properties east of said road will be from Morningside Avenue (Old Highway 141) to Glen Ellen Road, according to the release.

The release states that full access to these roads is expected by mid-August. This repaving project was awarded to KP Construction, Inc. on March 27 for $491,019.