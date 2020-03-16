City of Sioux City announces precautionary changes due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City will be implementing some operational changes to support the call of social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

These changes are due to concerns related to COVID-19, especially after schools in the Siouxland area have closed to community spread in the state.

The City said these changes are in place to protect the health and safety of the employees and residents.

Local residents and businesses are being strongly encouraged to use online services, pay by phone or utilize drop boxes when it is possible.

The City mentions that any meetings with Sioux City residents should be made by appointment only.

The following local facilities will be closed until further notice as a precautionary measure and they will continue to monitor on a week-by-week basis:

Sioux City Public Museum & Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center

Sioux City Art Center

Sioux City Public Library

Cone Park

IBP Ice Center

Long Lines Family Recreation Center

Tyson Events Center

Orpheum Theater

More information regarding city facilities and services are below:

Airport: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released new guidelines allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers of up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags. In addition, travelers with a state driver’s license that expired on March 1 or later who are not able to renew at their state Department of Motor Vehicles are allowed to use them for identification purposes at airport checkpoints.

Art Center: The Sioux City Art Center is closed effective Monday and canceled activities include group tours, concerts scheduled through April 11 and all planned classes and workshops at the Gilchrist Learning Center. Spring classes, originally scheduled to begin the week of March 23, are also canceled. All students who have paid for spring classes will receive refunds. Education staff are working on a revised, shortened schedule of classes and workshops in the event that activities resume later in the spring.

City Board and Commission meetings: They are scheduled for the remainder of the month are canceled unless urgent business needs to be conducted.

City Council meetings: They will continue with seating available for up to 50 people. Meetings will be broadcast live on Sparklight local access channel 56 and on YouTube

The Customer Service Center: It will waive all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines until March 31. Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1 or by using the utility billing drop box located on 6th Street on the north side of the Library parking lot.

Housing: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only by calling 712-279-6348 and use the online application

The Human Resources Department: It will extend application deadlines for job openings and rescheduling of Civil Service exams.

Human Rights: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment. Call 712-279-6337.

Parks & Recreation: The IBP Ice Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center are closed until further notice. No pickleball will be offered at Long Lines Family Recreation Center until further notice. The following recreation programs are canceled:

Youth Indoor Soccer

Women’s Volleyball

Men’s Basketball

Brunch with the Bunny

Track Camp

All recreation program participants will receive a full or prorated refund depending on the program. The Litter Dash Community Cleanup event will be rescheduled for a later date. Contact the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126 with questions.

The Ravine Park Prescribed Burn open house scheduled for March 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cone Park Lodge has been postponed. Those with questions should contact Adam Rupe with JEO Consulting Group at 402-474-8742 or email arupe@jeo.com.

Permits: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only. Call 712-279-5216.

Public Libraries: All Sioux City Public Library buildings will be closed, effective Tuesday until further notice. The Library is extending due dates on all materials currently checked out and waiving any fines accrued during this temporary closure. For a complete list of updates to Library services and resources, click here.

The Sioux City Public Museum and Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center: Both are closed effective Monday, until further notice and canceled activities include group tours, classes, and public events.

Rental inspections: Those that are currently scheduled will be rescheduled and no inspections will be performed until after March 31.

Transit: buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces.

Tyson Events Center & Orpheum Theatre: Staff are working, in conjunction with the respective event partners, to reschedule all events between March 16 through March 31. Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets and visit Tyson Event Center or Orpheum Theatre‘s websites as well as the venue social media accounts for real-time updates on events. The PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will remain open.

Water: No water terminations will occur until March 30.

The City said it’s continuing to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance that’s provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to lower the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City.

There is a public hotline that’s available for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus 24/7 by calling 211.