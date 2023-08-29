SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded Sioux City a $300,000 community-wide assessment grant. On Tuesday, the city laid out where some of that money had been used.

Communications Specialist Anne Westra told KCAU 9 that to date, assessment grant funds have allowed the city to complete eight phase-one environmental site assessments and five phase-two ESAs.

Projects directly benefiting from the grant include a historic theater at 625 Douglas Street, a future mixed-use development at 901 and 919 5th Street, and a new green space at 3717 Summit Street.

Future initiatives include a study for possible residential homes at the Boys and Girls Home property located along Court Street.