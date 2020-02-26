City of Sioux City announces lane closure on Morningside Avenue

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of one lane on Morningside Avenue.
It will happen between Bushnell Avenue and the Highway 75 Bypass.
The lane closure will allow city crews to make pavement and water main repairs at that location.
The closure will start on Tuesday afternoon and is anticipated to be completed by Friday morning, weather dependent.
There will be a flagger that will direct traffic through the area.
The city said to expect delays, slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs that regard to the lane closure.
