City of Sioux City announces intersection closure at Nebraska Street and 8th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of the intersection of Nebraska Street and 8th Street on Monday.

The division said the road closure will allow city crews to complete utility and paving repairs to the intersection.

The closure will begin immediately and be in place until further notice.

Officials are asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all of the traffic control signs with regards to this road closure.

Courtesy of City of Sioux City

Latest Stories