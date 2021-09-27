City of Sioux City accepts $300,000 EPA grant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some aging buildings in Sioux City may see some new life thanks to a $300,000 federal grant.

The Sioux City Council approved an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct Brownsfield Assessments on structures that may be contaminated with asbestos, lead paint, or other hazards.

Council member Dan Moore said the grant will help revitalize some run down areas of town.

“We have many sites we will be prioritizing, and then decide which ones can be developing and cleaning up. it’s important in order to start development,” Moore said.

Some buildings included are the soon to be former main campus of the Boys and Girls Home on Court Street and the Old Municipal Auditorium on Douglas.