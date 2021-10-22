City of Sergeant Bluff commemorate 1st Street opening with ribbon cutting

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — In Sergeant Bluff, old roads are new again and they’re open for travel.

1st Street opened for traffic Friday afternoon for the first time in six months.

In April, the City of Sergeant Bluff began reconstructing and beautifying the 1st Street area.

Mayor Jon Winkel said the project is necessary for the growing community.

“We didn’t have enough lanes for traffic all the way through so, it created bottlenecks as our community has been growing. We really believe in controlled growth here. Growth that we can support and this is another way we can support that growth is to improve our traffic flow on our main street and to beautify it,” said Mayor John Winkel.

The mayor said things like permanent traffic signals and decorative brickwork will be completed at a later date due to supply chain issues.