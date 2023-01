SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Salix has issued a coyote warning.

In a post on Facebook, the city said that multiple coyotes have been seen within the town over the past few days.

They’re advising residents to keep an eye on pets if they must go outside and to keep them indoors if possible. You should also keep an eye on children if they’re outdoors.

The city said the warning has put out after a concerned resident contacted the town about sitings.