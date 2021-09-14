City of Rock Valley residents hit the polls for new pool

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — While the summer season is mostly over, folks in Rock Valley, Iowa are planning for the future of community activities.

A committee of citizens raised over $1 million dollars for a new pool and today they’ll find out if the project will be approved.

The people of Rock Valley voted on whether or not to replace their 40-year-old pool. The project would cost $3.5 million in general obligation funds, but precinct officer chairman Mark McGill thinks a new pool is worth the cost.

“Oh, I think it’s great,” McGill said. “I think it’s important for small towns to continue to have things available to draw people into the city and take care of the youth that we have.”

City administrator Tom Van Maanen said regardless of Tuesday night’s special election, he admires the initiative of Rock Valley’s citizens.

“The initiative for the pool, the new pool, really came from a group of citizens,” Van Maanen said. “They went out and raised the money. They helped play an important role in designing the features for the pool and so a lot of credit goes to them.”

The project needs 60% approval from the voters in order to pass. If the new pool is approved, construction on the project will begin next spring.