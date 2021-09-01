City of Onawa planning to phase city law enforcement to County Sheriff

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Onawa will be handing over law enforcement duties to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monona County Board of Supervisors and the Onawa City Council were in discussions on the issue for weeks they said before entering into a 28E Agreement, according to the City of Onawa. Under the agreement, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office will provide 24/7 police protection to the citizens of Onawa.

In a statement, the city said they have been “exhaustive” in their efforts to hire certified officers, but were unsuccessful.

The agreement will go into effect on October 1. Meanwhile, both the city and county made a temporary agreement that the sheriff’s office will assist the city officers.

The city will pay Monona County for its 2021-22 public service protection budget plus approximately 5% in additional costs for the first year of service, the statement adds.