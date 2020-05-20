City of North Sioux City names Eric Christensen as new city administrator

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The City of North Sioux City has selected Eric Christensen as the new City Administrator.

Christensen was selected from a field of several strong, competitive candidates who participated in interviews last week.

“We are very excited to announce Eric as our new City Administrator. His skillset and experience made him a clear choice and we are looking forward to him starting in June. He’s going to do a great job for our community,” said North Sioux City Mayor Rodd Slater.

He spent eight years as the Kittson County, Minnesota Administrator. Christensen has also served the county as the Auditor-Treasure and IT Administrator.

Before Kittson County, he served as both the Controller and Acting Vice President of Business for the Oglala Lakota College on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Kyle, South Dakota for two years.

Prior to that, he served over six years as the Business Manager/Finance Officer for the Armour School District in Armour, South Dakota.

Christensen has an additional seven years of senior accountant experience in the private sector working for a regional agricultural supplier in the state.

In total, he brings over 15 years of experience in management, accounting, and finance in a governmental environment and another seven years of experience in the private sector.

Christensen has worked in North Sioux City before, after leaving the Army in 1993, he was hired at the Iams Pet Food Plant where he worked while attending the University of South Dakota (USD).

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration at USD.

City officials said the lengthy, multifaceted interview process includes:

Lunch with community members

Tour of the community which highlighted upcoming projects, points of interest, and areas of concern

Brief one-on-one informal talks with the Mayor and Council

Each of the candidates was also interviewed by three different panels that included:

Members of the North Sioux City Council and Mayor

A North Sioux City staff panel

A citizen’s panel comprised of Dakota Valley School Superintendent Dr. Jerry Rasmussen and North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation President Michael Bender

City officials mention that although all of those that were interviewed showed some great strengths, Christensen stood out based on his experience, a wide range of expertise, and his ability to contribute immediately.

