City of Norfolk’s Embrace Park complete with accessible bathrooms

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Embrace Park is officially complete after the construction of the ADA accessible bathrooms.

The construction of the park was finished with the ADA accessible bathrooms earlier this fall with construction beginning last May.

The $171,066 building includes outdoor lighting, motion sensors for inside lighting, epoxy flooring, hot and cold running water, and a path connected to the splash pad.

The City of Norfolk received generous grant funds from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for the ADA accessible bathrooms as well as for the playground and splash pad.

Callan Collins (Nebraska Community Foundation Fund) presented a check to Emily Afrank (spearhead of fundraising for Embrace Park), Sheila Schukei (City of Norfolk Human Resources Director), and Pat Mrsny (City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director) for the Embrace Park restrooms.

In 2017, the community saw the construction of the all-inclusive Embrace Park playground. The playground was thoughtfully designed to provide a safe place where people of all ages and abilities can play together.

The inclusive playground eliminates the barriers to exclusion, both physical and social, and provides a sensory-rich experience for everybody.

Following the completion of the Embrace Park playground, a splash pad and multi-purpose field were added to the park in 2018.

Additionally, 60 parking spaces were added around the Embrace Park area.

Local service groups, including the Lion’s Club of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools JOI Club, also contributed to the park by donating a drinking fountain with a plaque and a landscape bed near the splash pad respectively.

The splash pad is open from Memorial Day through September 30.

Callan Collins (Nebraska Community Foundation Fund) presented a check to Emily Afrank (spearhead of fundraising for Embrace Park), Sheila Schukei (City of Norfolk Human Resources Director), and Pat Mrsny (City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director) for the Embrace Park restrooms.







Latest Stories