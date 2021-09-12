City of Norfolk to start asphalting certain streets on Sept. 20

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk issued a contract to Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln, Neb. on June 7 to complete a mill and overlay project on a number of city streets.

According to the release, construction will start on September 20 and is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete. The City will be working with the contractor to develop a detailed schedule for the work.

City staff will be delivering more detailed information to businesses and residents along each of the overlay areas as the project unfolds starting this week.

This project includes milling off one to two inches of the existing pavement and the installation of new

pavement. The new layer of asphalt is a maintenance measure used to help extend the life of the existing

roadway.

Driving over the pavement after it has been placed is not advisable until after the contractor has finished rolling it, which is completed almost immediately after the pavement is placed.

Driving on the pavement too soon may result in loose asphalt being kicked up onto your vehicle or create markings on the new pavement.

The pavement will be soft for the first day and vehicle motions, such as power turns, while stationary may deform the surface.

During this process, please do not park on the street until the next day after paving has been completed.

Detours may be required per some of the areas listed below.

More details will be released in advance of the work.

Overlay Areas