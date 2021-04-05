City of Norfolk to host COVID-19 vaccine registration, blood drive events on April 7

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk and community partners will host a vaccine registration event along with a blood drive on Wednesday.

The city and the Mayor’s Diversity Council are working together with the Northeast Community College (NECC) and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) to host a second COVID Vaccine Information and Registration event on April 7.

Officials said the event is being held in conjunction with the American Red Cross Blood Drive that same day on the NECC campus.

The NECC students and members of the community who want more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or the registration process can come to the NECC Lifelong Learning Center located at 801 East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk.

The registration event will go from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will have volunteers on-site to assist people who may have barriers in accessing the online vaccine registration portal, whether it be language, technology, or uncertainty.

Officials said there will be vaccine informational packets available along with activities and snack bags and no vaccines will be given at the event.