City of Norfolk to distribute free trees for emerald ash borer recovery

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk will be distributing 250 free trees to prepare for emerald ash borer (EAB) recovery.

The City of Norfolk was recently awarded a Nebraska EAB Recovery Grant, a collaborative program of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation to promote proactive tree recovery efforts with the impending effects of the EAB.

Nebraska EAB Recovery is a new granting program that was launched to help communities across Nebraska prepare for EAB.

The EAB has killed tens of millions of ash trees in forests, waterways, and communities.

The City of Norfolk Tree Advisory Board is especially emphasizing the need for replacement trees in Norfolk for EAB preparations.

With the funds from the grant, the city will be able to hand out 250 large-sized trees to individuals in the Norfolk area for free.

Thirteen varieties of large-sized trees will be available to choose from, ranging in size from one to three gallons, and will be coming from a nursery located in Nebraska.

The distribution will take place at Johansen Greenhouse, which is just two miles west of Divots (55063 US-275, Norfolk, Nebraska) on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The distribution will help kick off the city’s newest initiative, “2020 in 2020”, which invites everyone to plant one tree in the hopes of planting 2,020 trees throughout the year.

Through proactive recovery efforts, like the Nebraska EAB Recovery program, we have the opportunity to create a more diverse population of trees in our community, helping retain the tree canopy as EAB diminishes the ash tree population,” co-chairman Stan Staab said.

The City of Norfolk is a proud partner of the Arbor Day Foundation and the free tree distribution is made possible by a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation.