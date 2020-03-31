City of Norfolk suspends dine-in services to restaurant and bars

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk officials issued a public health emergency to suspending dine-in services for local restaurants and bars following a confirmed positive case in a long-term care facility in the region.

Law enforcement officials will be enforcing the ordinance.

Previously, Norfolk city officials only reduced public access to government facilities.

“This is an unnerving time for all of us…it’s painful, it’s unchartered territory, it’s frustrating. But think how much harder it might be lying in a hospital bed, or with a loved one hospitalized. That’s what we’re working here to do, to prevent that scenario from happening to you or a loved one,” said Josh Moenning, Mayor of Norfolk.

The director of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said that social distancing measures and self-quarantine will continue to used for those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.