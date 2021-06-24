City of Norfolk set firework dates for Fourth of July celebrations

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Police is reminding residents of when and how they can set off fireworks in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Division said residents can use fireworks from June 25 to July 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight. Anyone who shoots off fireworks not within the dates or times may receive a citation.

Law enforcement reminds folks that fireworks can only be used on private property. They are not allowed to be used on any street, highway, or sidewalk and can’t be used close to people or buildings. Fireworks should not be thrown at motor vehicles or thrown from them.

Authorities said debris and trash from fireworks need to be cleaned up and failing to do so could result in an arrest or citation.