City of Norfolk names new fire chief

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk has named their 23rd fire chief for the community.

According to a release, Tim Wragge was chosen to take the spot held by Scott Cordes, who became the City of Norfolk’s assistant city administrator.

“I am very confident and fully believe Chief Wragge has the best interests of the Fire Division and the citizens it serves as the highest of priority and have no doubt he will do his absolute best to position Norfolk Fire & Rescue for success today and in the future,” said Cordes.

Wragge has worked for the Norfolk Fire Division for nearly 19 years, starting out as a firefighter and paramedic. He also served as a Fire Inspector and Lieutenant before being promoted to Assistant Fire Chief in 2015.

“I’m beyond grateful to be selected as the next Fire Chief for Norfolk Fire and Rescue. This organization and the City of Norfolk have been great to my family and me the past 19 years. I hope I make those who work alongside me and everyone who paved the way for us in the Fire Division proud,” Wragge said.

Wragge will begin his new role on September 1.