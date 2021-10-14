City of Norfolk, Madison County merge dispatch services

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Dispatch services in Madison County, Nebraska will cover a wider range after a new merge was announced.

According to a release, the City of Norfolk and Madison County have merged dispatch services, hoping to save money in the long run.

With the merge, the Norfolk Police Division dispatch center now serves the police and fire/rescue services of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, Norfolk, and Tilden. It also serves the Stanton and Madison County Sheriff’s office and the Hoskins Fire & Rescue, as well as weather alert services for the areas.

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the Police Division’s dispatch center will be expanded from its current three stations to six, with an addition to the IT room and added the expansion will help assist the future growth of Norfolk.

The City said residents shouldn’t notice much of a change when calling 911 and should receive better service.