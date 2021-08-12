City of Norfolk hopes to bring cleaner energy throughout northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — As the world shifts away from traditional fuel sources, one Siouxland community is also working towards renewable fuels.

Norfolk community leaders on Thursday welcomed a statewide organization called Renew Nebraska. The group aims to encourage clean energy investments in communities throughout northeast Nebraska.

“There’s a reason we chose to do this announcement in Norfolk, because northeast Nebraska is where a lot of the clean energy development has happened in recent years. and we have seen the real-life benefits of that,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

The co-chairs of Renew Nebraska include Moenning, State Senator Eliot Bostar and a retired Nucor GM and Board Director of the Omaha Public Power District.