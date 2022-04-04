NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) — George Welsh has lived in Norfolk for 50 years. During a time when transportation is so expensive, he said this service will be crucial for himself as well as people with low income.

“Well, I think with the price of fuel the way it is, and I’m retired so that puts me on a fixed income. I’m not interested in paying an extra $25 to $30 a week for the gas,” Welsh said.

Welsh said the new service will help everyone from employees to retired people.

“Anything of this sort shows growth and action on the part of the Norfolk town which has been really good to me since 1972,” said Welsh.

Jeffrey Stewart is the general manager of North Fork Area Transit. He said this transportation will be free all through the month of April.

“We’re giving free rides for the month of April because we really want parents to come out with their kids and try the service out and give it a chance,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said he expects the service to be important for people in need.

“Obviously public transportation provides the opportunity for them to get around but it also makes it available for people who might not have a vehicle, who need to get to the grocery store or work so it’s really a great opportunity for them to be able to utilize the service to get the things they need done,” said Stewart.

The service will offer a third route later this year from Benjamin Avenue to 13th Street.

