NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk has issued a snow emergency starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The press release states that no parking will be allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. In residential areas, parking will only be allowed on the even side of the street.

The City of Norfolk said citations will be issued to those who leave their cars parked on the odd side of the street or cul-de-sacs. Vehicles parked along the snow emergency snow routes will be subject to towing.