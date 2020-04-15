City of Norfolk awarded $1.125 for Johnson Park and Riverfront improvements

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The State of Nebraska has recently announced that the City of Norfolk was awarded $1.125 million through the Civic Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) to help support the Johnson Park and Riverfront improvements.

The CCCFF grants are awarded to municipalities and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) to encourage and foster an enhanced quality of life.

They are awarded on a competitive basis and $1.125 million is the maximum amount that’s allowed.

“For years now, we’ve been forging partnerships and leveraging available resources to help fund needed improvements to the Johnson Park/North Fork Riverfront area. That work is paying off. This grant funding provides a significant boost to our efforts to restore Johnson Park to its Works Progress Administration-era beauty, reconnect the park to the North Fork Riverfront, and make the area safe, clean and accessible once again for recreational use.” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

Some parts of the project include:

New ADA restrooms

Additional parking spaces

An amphitheater in the park

Updated playground equipment

Infrastructure improvements

Removal of the existing spillway

Eight 18-inch high boulder walls constructed to introduce water recreation characteristics to the river

Enhanced aquatic habitats

Beautification along the bank corridors

River access points

City officials said the estimated timeline for the work calls for the bidding to take place in the summer of 2021, with construction to start later that year through the fall of 2022.

They also mention that partial funding of the project was budgeted from:

The City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP)

Utilization of City Keno funds

Funds from both the Sanitary Improvement District (SID) and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD)

“By partnering with the City of Norfolk on the River Rehabilitation Project, we are working together to improve the quality of life for the citizens across our 15-county district. This is not only a project for Norfolk, but rather the Norfolk Area. Families are looking for more things to do in northeast Nebraska,” said Mike Sousek, LENRD General Manager.

Last year, the City of Norfolk received a planning grant for preliminary and design work that was needed to be completed prior to the construction of the project.

A part of that work was to start the process of obtaining a 404 Permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and environmental review.

The City has additional projects in motion that go with the Johnson Park and River Restoration effort including the Braasch Avenue reconstruction.

The Braasch Avenue reconstruction design was completed in 2019 and the construction for that project is set to start in May.

Latest Stories