City of Norfolk announces end of snow emergency

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk announces the end of its snow emergency effective immediately.

The snow emergency went into effect on Tuesday, due to the winter storm.

The City of Norfolk would like to remind its residents to shovel their sidewalks of snow within 24 hours after the winter storm ended.

