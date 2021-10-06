City of Norfolk announces tax plan for annexed areas

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — After the City of Norfolk approved the annexation of several areas near the city, changes in tax will affect the added areas.

According to the City of Norfolk, property tax levied in 2021, which is normally paid near the delinquent dates of May 1 and September 1, 2022, will not change. Property tax charged in 2022, which will normally be paid in 2023, will reflect the annexation.

The City said the earliest the 1.5% sales tax will go into effect for an annexed area is 120 days after the Department of Revenue receives the required annexation information, which is expected to be April 1, 2022.

Taxes for food and beverage and lodging occupation taxes

The City also has natural gas and telecommunications occupation taxes. The City requests Black Hills Energy and telecommunications companies implement these taxes as soon as practicable in the annexed areas and no later than April 1, 2022. The City requests cable TV companies implement the City’s franchise fee in a similar time frame. The City’s cable TV franchise fee will replace any County cable TV franchise fee.

For those on the City’s water and sewer systems, the “inside City limit” water rates will go into effect for all billings after October 4. This water rate is half the rate for those who reside outside of City limits. Due to the passage of LB 26 passed during the last session of the Legislature exempting residential water use from sales tax, there will be no City or State sales tax on residential water use. City sales tax will be charged on the sewer and storm water portion of the utility bills that are sent after April 1, 2022.

Anyone with questions can call City of Norfolk Finance Officer Randy Gates at 402-844-2000.