City of Newell issues ‘do not use’ water advisory due to possible mercury contamination

NEWELL, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Newell, which is located in Buena Vista County, has reported a possible mercury contamination in the drinking water.

Officials reported that the city’s water supply operator noticed what appeared to be a small amount of mercury in a wastewater drain at the city’s treatment plant on Wednesday morning.

Iowa DNR has recommended people to use bottled or an alternative source of water for all uses, especially for drinking making ice, infant formula, brushing teeth or preparing food, while the city works to determine the source of the mercury and its potential to contaminate drinking water.

The DNR recommends people avoid skin contact with the water. It’s also important to provide safe water for pets.

Officials said don’t boil the water, as that could concentrate any contaminants.

The city has collected water samples for analysis. Initial results may be available later on Wednesday, but the final lab results will likely be available on Thursday.

Iowa DNR is asking people to look for the latest updates on the city’s Facebook page or call the Newell City Hall at 712-272-4410.

For more information on mercury’s health effects, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website on mercury.

