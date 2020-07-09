City of Newell, Iowa lifts “do not use” water advisory

NEWELL, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Newell, Iowa lifted the “do not use” water advisory on Wednesday night.

It was lifted after laboratory test results showed the city’s drinking water is clear of mercury contamination.

Iowa DNR said there was no detection of mercury in the water samples in drinking water taken at five sites.

Those sites included two wells, the drinking water plant, water tower, and the distribution system.

Residents can safely resume using tap water for all uses.

The city issued the “do not use” water advisory on Wednesday afternoon after the water supply operator noticed a small amount of mercury in a wastewater drain at the city’s treatment plant.

DNR mentions the city is working to properly remove the mercury from the building.

Latest Stories