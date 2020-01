MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland city will pay a $75,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging excessive force.

Darrell Bowen agreed to drop his lawsuit against the City of Mapleton and the city’s Police Chief.

Bowen claimed the chief Jared Clausen released his K-9 without a warning during a 2017 traffic stop.

Both parties have filed a joint dismissal.