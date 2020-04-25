City of Hull experienced a short power outage after minivan hits electrical pole

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Hull experienced a brief power outage on Thursday night after a minivan hit an electrical pole.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:09 p.m. on Thursday, they investigated a one-vehicle crash that happened on Brown Street in Hull.

Officials said Jennie Trigg, 26, of Hull, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Montana minivan north on Brown Street when she tried to make a U-Turn, lost control, and hit an electrical pole that supported cable.

Authorities said no injuries were reported but the crash removed some of the electrical wires that caused a short power outage in Hull.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that the electrical pole is owned by MidAmerican Energy Company.

Officials reported that the Pontiac sustained about $2,000 in damage and the electrical pole endured an estimated $2,500 in damage.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said Trigg was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

