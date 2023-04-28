HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Hawarden is under a “Water Watch,” the city announced Friday morning.

A release on the city’s website stated that during a Water Watch, restrictions are placed on using the city water service. Those restrictions include outdoor watering between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. being prohibited.

Additionally, outdoor watering is restricted to twice a week. Houses and businesses that have their main entrance facing north or east can water on Tuesday and Saturday nights. For those facing South and West, they can water Wednesday and Sunday night.

Another restriction is that water shall not be used for non-essential watering or to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, or building exteriors.

The city adds that water should also not be used for the unneeded washing of commercial

and industrial equipment, machinery, and interiors.