SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drivers who often travel on West 7th Street will see lane closures for a couple of weeks.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the Engineering Department has announced lane and sidewalk closures on West 7th Street, from Hamilton Boulevard to Wesley Parkway.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City’s Engineering Department

The release stated that the closing will take place from Wednesday until July 29, depending on the weather.

The release specified that contractors will be completing street and sidewalk repair work including replacing pavement, patching, and crack sealing.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.