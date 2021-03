SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Sioux City’s iconic landmarks is in the process of being reduced to rubble.

City crews are demolishing one of the Grandview Park water tanks, which are more than 100-years-old.

Both the water tanks are best known for the art and graffiti that covered every side of the structures.

Local artists said they hope they’ll have the same opportunity to paint the new tanks when they dot the skyline.

The new water tanks are set to be completed by the end of September 2022.