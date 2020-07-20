Sioux City City Council to vote on settlement for Orpheum clean-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a water main break flooded parts of the Orpheum Theatre and Wilbur Aalfs Library last month, the city council of Sioux City will vote on a settlement Monday to help pay for the clean-up.

City staff requested the council approve reducing the tort fund by $13,000 payable to Service Master.

The company worked for three days pumping mud, mopping up water, and running dehumidifiers near areas that withstood water damage.

However, the settlement would only be a partial one, as another claim for carpet replacement in one of the offices remains.

