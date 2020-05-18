City Council to vote on nearly $6M contract for park improvement project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City City Council will be voting Monday on a nearly $6 million contract with a local construction company to begin phase one of a park improvement project.

If approved, Chris Larsen Park could see quite a few upgrades including a new park shelter, roadways, and trails.

Improvements to the sewer, storm, and water utilities would be included while the current parking lot would be demolished.

Phase one would be completed by May, 2022.

