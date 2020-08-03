City Council to vote on body cams for SCPD

KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, the Sioux City police chief broke down the proposal to purchase 120 body cameras.  

The price tag for 120 cameras, video storage, and training would cost approximately $260,000.

If the city council approves the proposal on Monday, the system could be operational by late fall.

