City Council to vote on body cams for SCPD

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, the Sioux City police chief broke down the proposal to purchase 120 body cameras.
The price tag for 120 cameras, video storage, and training would cost approximately $260,000.
If the city council approves the proposal on Monday, the system could be operational by late fall.
