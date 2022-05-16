SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More development could be headed to Sioux City’s Northern Valley Crossing retail area.

City council members voted on Monday in support of a new five-unit retail center in the north side development.

Dan Hiserote with Aftershock Ventures wants to build near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive.

A Starbucks Coffee outlet reportedly will be a part of the development.

“And it’s something that citizens will use, there will be services provided just like they are now in that part of town. So yeah it was a good development, it was a good build. It was just a little slow-moving at first but it’s starting to get momentum and it’s going to eventually be built out so it’s exciting,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

A public hearing on the proposal was scheduled for June 20.