SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of local investors are a step closer to someday owning and operating a water park in Sioux City.

City council members agreed on Monday to sell 10 acres of land to the group known as Frontline Development L.L.C. for the entertainment venue. Under plans announced publicly for the first time Monday, “Siouxland Splash” would be built along U.S. Route 75 north and across from the Magellan tank farm.

With a minimum of a $7 million tax valuation, the water park would feature body slides, tube slides, a kid zone, and diverse pools for all ages, along with a culinary hub with food and beverages.

As part of the agreement, the city would make street improvements for an entrance to the water park site and provide tax rebate assistance. Additionally, grants and private funding would pay for the project.

“This is a great opportunity for Sioux City to have something fun for the area, for the whole community, for the surrounding communities,” Frontline Development co-owner Joe Zehring said. “We really are excited for this. We’re excited for this opportunity to be a big part of Sioux City. It could be a major part that will affect lots of development. “

“What comes with water parks? You have restaurants, you have retail shops, you have housing,” Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said. “We have all kinds of things that can happen going north and expanding. So I think it’s going to be a major part, and it’ll jump start a lot of things in the area.”

The council will hold a public hearing on the land sale at its Jan. 22 meeting. Frontline Development hopes to have the water park open by the summer of 2025.