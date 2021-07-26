City council reaches agreement to establish aviation center at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Plans to create an aviation school at the Sioux Gateway Airport may also help keep the 185th Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council accepted the proposal from Oracle Aviation LLC to establish an aviation center at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

According to Mayor Bob Scott, Sioux City has been at risk for losing the 185th Refueling Wing due to the low number of take-offs, landings, and overall communication with the Sioux Gateway tower. The low number means the FAA has considered removing the tower at the airport, which would in turn cause the 185th to leave.

“It’s really critical for our airport to get those landings up so that we don’t lose our Guard Unit here. We cannot afford to lose the 185th, obviously, it’s to important to our community. So from that standpoint, we’re hopeful that a lot of good things will come of that project today,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The aviation center will consist of a 20,000 sq. foot hangar and a 5,000 sq. foot office building.