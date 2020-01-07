City Council pumps the brakes on Riverside Blvd. construction project

People living, working along the corridor speak out against the project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa DOT has been studying Riverside Boulevard for years. Monday, they presented their findings before the community and the city council, saying research shows a growing number of accidents near intersections and entrances.

Iowa DOT Assistant District Engineer, Shane Tymkowicz said, “We are concerned about their safety.”

State transportation officials are proposing to reduce the number of lanes from four to three to help reduce accidents by what they believe could be 25%.

Tymkowicz added, “People that are doing the left-turn movements are out of the flow of traffic and that reduces the accidents you see in a corridor.”

But for folks living and working along the corridor, many feel strongly that the change would slow down traffic.

“With one lane south, those poor people on the boulevard. are never going to get out of there,” said one resident.

“You’re reduced by a lane, it creates bottlenecking for residents trying to get in and out of Riverside in a quick manner,” said Justin Truhe, another Riverside resident.

Sioux City Mayor, Bob Scott also among those questioning the efficiency of switching to three lanes, said other factors could be contributing to the accidents.

“I don’t think they made an overwhelming argument other than some accidents. My argument is in some of these corridors we don’t do a very good job of traffic enforcement,” said Scott.

Truhe added, “I don’t think the problem is the lanes, I think the problem is people speeding through there. I don’t think it’s going to help anything going down to one lane.”

And while the city council agrees the project could improve safety, what’s the rest of the thought?

Scott mentioned, “I think it will reduce traffic accidents. I don’t think there’s any question.”

A decision on the construction has been postponed to determine what’s best for the community.

Tymkowicz said, “Let them make the judgment of what they think is going to be better for the community. The travel time aspects and concerns people have of the safety benefits of doing the conversion.”