City Council ponders idea of summer tubing at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – City Council held a discussion on annual improvements to Cone Park. The proposed improvement included the addition of summer tubing slides.

The introduction of summer tubing would begin in 2022. Cone Park representatives said the goal is to allow the park to operate year round, opposed to seasonally.

The project would utilize private funding, grants and general obligation bonds to make summer tubing a reality for Siouxland.

“We traveled to two destinations where we were able to observe it taking place. It’s very safe, it’s a very controlled environment. There’s a little bit of installation that has to be done at the beginning of the season, end of season, some maintenance that has to be done. But very safe. Who doesn’t want to go tubing in the 70, 80 degree weather in the summer months,” said Matt Salvatore, the director of Sioux City Parks and Recreations.

Salvatore also commented on how much the proposed project would cost.

“Yeah, about $350,000 dollars and we would just have to purchase something and get it installed. We don’t really have a timetable involved, but we’re looking at sooner than later,” said Salvatore.