SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council members Monday agreed on the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the price to park at a meter as well as what people pay in fines at meters and ramps.

If eventually implemented, it would be the first time since 2007 that the rates have been increased.

City staff brought the rate hike request to council several weeks ago, but it wasn’t until today that official action was taken.

Any increase in parking revenue would be used to improve and repair current parking facilities.

“What we’re faced now, quite frankly, is the maintenance repairs of our parking ramps, those costs continue to go up and we want to maintain, make the parking ramps safe, we want the public to use them. And that’s where this money comes from. They’re self-sufficient funding for the maintenance repair of the parking ramps,” said Sioux City Mayor, Dan Moore.

Council must approve the ordinance change twice more before it could go into effect.