City Council looks at proposals to reduce speed-related accidents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Concern over a growing number of speed-related accidents in Sioux City has council looking into several control measures that could be used in the future.

At tonight’s council meeting, members of the Sioux City Police Department presented information about speeding within city limits. Police Capt. Lisa Claeys laid out three options for council members to consider, the first is the purchase of speed units, both hand-held and larger “trailer” units, similar to one’s that have been used on I-29.

“We have for time made a recommendation to add three intersections based on our data of high accidents at three different locations, three different intersections in the city, and to add red-light cameras to those,” said Claeys.

If the city were to install three new red light cameras, Claeys said tickets for running stop lights as well as speeding could be issued.

Council members said they want to hear input from the public before any proposal moves forward.

Latest Stories