SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council also gave an extension for a project renovating an old downtown building.

Council members gave a one-year extension to LAMB Theatre for their project to restore 625 Douglas Street which was the former home of KCAU 9.

The executive director of the non-profit spoke about why the extension was needed.

“It’s a huge project, it’s several million dolliars. We’re getting upwards to $18 million at this point because of all the additional costs and all the increases. But we’re over halfway there so that’s exciting and in the next couple of years we expect to get the entire project done.” says Diana Wooley, Executive Director of LAMB Arts

Wooley also told KCAU 9 that she is hopeful that the theatre will be open in 2024.