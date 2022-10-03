SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city’s pet ordinance has been up for debate for months after a Sioux City man was cited for owning dozens of snakes.

On Monday, Sioux City City Council members gave initial approval to an updated ordinance that defines “domestic animals” as any species that “normally is bred, raised, and is accustomed to live in or about human habitation.”

It also would allow people to own up to six animals domestically; only three of the same species.

The amendment passed 3-2 indicating there is still work to be done.

“The amount of animals is a different ordinances that will have to come forward. I thought that was the only disagreement we had so I guess I’ll have to ask them why they voted no on this particular item. Because basically all your doing is defining what a domestic animal is, it has nothing to do with numbers or anything else,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The ordinance concerning the number of pets could come before council for it’s first reading at the next meeting on October 10.