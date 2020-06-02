Sioux City City Council extends Missouri River Boat Club lease

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s Missouri River Boat Club is getting a new lease on life after years of being a target of floodwaters.

Sioux City city council members voted 4-1 on a resolution to approve the extension of the boat club’s lease from the four years remaining plus 2 eight-year terms for a total of 20 years.

From 2011 to 2019, the boat club has been flooded five times due to rising water.

“We’re very happy about this. We worked with the city for the last two months, and with this, we can move forward to redoing the bank out here and also relocate our clubhouse from down here below that’s behind me up to the top of the hill so we don’t have to worry about floods aymore,” Fleet Captain Dennis Butler said.

Butler added that the cost to do the improvements could cost up to $150,000.