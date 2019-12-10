City council defers vote on contract to find developers for the Badgerow Building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of council deferred the vote on a contract with Hunden Strategic Partners who would help find developers for the historic downtown building.

The contract would cost the city $60,000 and members said that the Badgerow already has an interest so there’s no need to pay a consulting firm. The resolution has been deferred by the council twice in two weeks.

“On the Hunden agreement for the Badgerow Building, we don’t own the Badgerow Building yet so we will not pass that until we actually have title or at least we know we’re going to close on the building. So, that one could be deferred again next week,” says Mayor Bob Scott.

The city voted to purchase the Badgerow building in October of this year for $750,000.

