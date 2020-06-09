Sioux City City Council defer pedestrian bridge development at Chris Larsen Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The feature attraction of the Chris Larsen Park Development Project is on hold once again.

Sioux City City Council members voted to defer the agreement with Wisconsin-based SmithGroup for preliminary designs of a pedestrian bridge. That could cost up to $59,000.

“There’s one funding source out there possibly. Without that, we could study it and do what we want to do, but there’s no way that things ever going to be built without capturing the full amount of that bridge basically. There’ll be a local match, but by-in large it has to be a federal grant or we’re not going to be able to do the project,” Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said.

The bridge would cross the Missouri River, connecting Chris Larsen Park to South Sioux City.

The agreement was first deferred from May 18.