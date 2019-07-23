City Council approves re-zoning of Ickey Nickel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A popular Sioux City bar will soon be allowing camping on their property again.

“I think the council and the staff and the owners of the Ickey Nickel did what we said we would and we accomplished what needed to be done,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Monday night, the City Council approved second and third readings to re-zone the Ickey Nickel for campgrounds.

The Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill has allowed campers on their land for years, but last month the city shut them down after receiving a complaint.