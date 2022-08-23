SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — City staffers will soon begin work on a new master plan for Sioux Gateway Airport.

City council members approved the process at Monday’s meeting.

Mayor Bob Scott said the project is especially important as the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard competes to become home to the KC-46 “next generation tanker” set to replace the current KC-135 based in Sioux City, but Mayor Scott said the plan is needed for several reasons.

“There’s a lot of activity going on around the airport. Saber just put on a big galvanizing plant, Coldlink is going in down the road and we have a couple other suspects. We need a plan of where runways are going to go because you have limits as the where you can actually put buildings around the perimeter,” said Mayor Scott.

Plans for a regional bike trail are on track. Council members accepted a more than $7 million Destination Iowa State grant with the money to be used to connect trails in Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, and Hinton.