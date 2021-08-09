City Council approves installation of art sculpture outside Sioux City Police Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – City Council approved the building of an art sculpture on the sidewalk adjacent to the Sioux City Police Department.

Discussions to develop a sculpture outside the police department started in 2018, with the design being finalized in 2019.

The artwork features symbolize the connection of public safety to the community, compassion for victims of crime, and for officers who dedicate their lives for the community’s safety.

And Mark Avery, the sculptor of the art installation, shares what he hopes people take away from the sculpture.

“It brings people together to begin to focus on just sometimes just simply listening to one another and then beginning to formulate plans on how we move forward and really begin to respect and admire all voices that are in our community,” said Avery.

The project will be financed by the Gilchrist Foundation, the Kind World Foundation, and several private donations. Avery also mentioned when he hopes the intallation will be in place.

“Well, we’re hoping for the spring, early summer next year. We had to make some adjustments with regard to engineering and sight plan and all that, so we believe that those things have all been addressed.”